If you have a low-capacity iPhone and can’t take any more photos, record videos, or download updates, the SanDisk iXpand Go pendrive will free up space for very little.

Do not despair for another second when the iPhone warning tells you that you are running out of space on the iPhone. If you don’t want to pay for an iCloud account every month and are looking to keep all your photos and videos intact, This SanDisk iXpand Go pendrive for iPhone is the solution you were looking for.

Is a USB drive with Lightning connection for iPhone and with a capacity of 128 GB. During the previous Black Friday offers you can take it for only 34.99 euros.



USB drive specially designed for iPhone users with little space on their mobile, with capacities of up to 256 GB and easy to use to transfer your photos and videos.

On the one hand it has a USB connection traditional to connect to any computer, but on the other it has a Lightning connection exclusively for use with an iPhone or iPad.

You will only have to download its application in the App Store, plug in the memory and start moving files from your photo and video library to keep them safe. Once you’re done, you can delete them from your iPhone and thus enjoy more space.

This pendrive is especially interesting if you have an old 32GB or even 64GB iPhone. The capacity is limited and if you have a lot of photos and videos you will surely run out of it in no time.

The best deal is this 128GB version for less than 35 euros. But there are other capabilities. The largest is 256GB for 79.99 euros. You also have lower capacities, like 64GB for 38.79 euros.

If you need more space and want to buy an external hard drive, we have selected the best and cheapest that you have right now at your disposal.

There are other alternatives for flash drives with Lightning, from little unknown brands, but the one that inspires the most security is undoubtedly those from SanDisk. There is also the USB-C version for Android mobiles.

