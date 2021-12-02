Electric scooters are one of the most popular forms of transportation out there. Now that their use has spread massively and they are considered vehicles, they are exposed to different Traffic laws. Today a measure has been approved that, probably, not all users will like.

Mandatory helmet for electric scooter users

Xiaomi is one of the best-selling electric scooter manufacturers. Its entire portfolio is capable of exceeding 20 kilometers per hour, so from January the use of case will be mandatory.

According to data from the Línea Directa Foundation, half of accidents are collisions with other vehicles, usually cars, and falls on the road. The most common and dangerous injuries occur in the head and, above all, in the face.

Also, this does not end here, but the new law also prohibits their circulation on sidewalks and pedestrian areas, in addition to highways. Many municipalities had already regulated its use, but all these measures will be governed at the state level.

As it is treated as just another vehicle, its drivers may also be subjected to breathalyzer and narcotic tests. The penalties are yet to be determined, since they cannot be equivalent to that of automobiles, mainly because to drive this type of vehicle it is not necessary to obtain a permit, at least with those limited to 25 km / h.

More information | ElDiario.es