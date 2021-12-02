Although these events are generally not very common, occasionally there are companies that give away video gamesThese being, in most cases, titles that have already completed their cycle on the market. However, this does not prevent these titles from being relatively recent at times, this being the case of Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, title of Electronic Arts (EA), which you can get it completely free if you have an Amazon Prime account.

First of all it is necessary to clarify that This Need for Speed ​​can only be achieved by this method in your PC version, thereby giving rise to no use doing these steps if you have PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and / or Xbox Series X / S. In fact, the most curious thing of all is that, even being a campaign and Amazon, this promotion is incompatible with Amazon Luna. Secondly, To access this offer you need Prime Gaming, which is obtained through Amazon Prime.

Get Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered completely free

Having said all of the above, it should be noted that It is not known how long this offer will last, so do it as soon as possible to take advantage of it, since once downloaded, the game will be yours as long as you keep your Amazon Prime subscription active. Having said all the above, the method to obtain this title is to enter your Amazon Prime Gaming page and claim it. Easy, simple and fast.

Having said all this, it should be noted that, so that you are in context, Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered is a 2020 remastering of Criterion’s Need for Speed ​​2010 game, which has been one of the biggest successes of the franchise. In it you can play fast-paced races at maximum speed in which winning is everything, so that you do not miss the opportunity to travel the roads of the United States going through the mountains and the coast of the same. Of course, always remember that the turbo will be your best friend.