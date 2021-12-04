If you have 11,000 pesos left over, check out this official Cyberpunk 2077 watch

A year after Cyberpunk 2077 debuted on the left foot after optimization problems in its console version, it seems that the picture begins to clear for this futuristic open world title.

On the one hand we have that its ratings on Steam have improved, which could be due to the price it had during the autumn sales of the platform, while CD Projekt already stated that over time Cyberpunk 2077 will be seen as a great game, perhaps in view of the eventual arrival of versions of Playstation 5 and Xbox Series in 2022.

To this wave of events is now added the revelation of the official watch, called T-2077 and result of the partnership between CD Projekt Red Gear and Błonie.

Stay ahead of the game with the most timely piece of technology the dark future has seen. its retro-futuristic design and titanium body they make T-2077 as fascinating to look at as all the dazzling cyberware in Night City – but you won’t be able to find this gem in any ripperdoc clinic. “, reads the official announcement, alluding to the fact that the watch can only be bought via the CD Projekt Red site.

If you are a fan of the game and you are interested in getting this gadget, you should know that it is not a smartwatch and that it is only limited to displaying the time and date on a simple yellow LED display on a black background.

Within its specifications, its case and bracelet stand out. pure titanium grade 2 and a water resistance of up to 5 atmospheres.

The watch is available in three sizes and will be a piece limited to 500 units all over the world.

Also, its price is $ 499, plus an estimate of $ 14.32 shipping, which in the end translates into a few 10,885 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.