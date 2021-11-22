If you got vaccinated against COVID in early spring, your antibodies are decreasing. But it is not something you should worry about, according to a new study from the University of Georgia, in the United States, published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Immunology’.

“In general, antibody levels are decreasing, but not their ability to protect against infection,” says Ted Ross. Lead author and director of the UGA Center for Vaccines and Immunology. The quality is still there, although the total quantity has gone down ”.

Vaccinated participants showed higher levels of neutralizing antibodies

Published in Frontiers in Immunology’s Vaccines and Molecular Therapeutics. The study found that vaccination results in a significantly more robust immune response. Than that observed in people who contracted the coronavirus naturally.

Vaccinated participants showed higher levels of neutralizing antibodies. Which serve as virus scavengers and alert the body’s immune system when it has been infected. The antibodies from these individuals were also more effective at binding to the virus. Which prevents it from adhering to and infecting cells.

In addition, the study showed that, for most people infected with the virus, a single injection of the vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer was enough to make them fully immune to the coronavirus.

However, some may need both injections to be fully protected. And currently there is no way to know who is or who is not. Therefore, Ross recommends that everyone – even those who have had COVID-19 – receive the second vaccine. “It doesn’t hurt to get the second one,” he points out.

A large-scale surveillance program

The research is part of a large-scale, multi-year surveillance program with more than 3,100 participants between the ages of 18 and 90. Each month they give blood and saliva samples so that researchers can track their immune response to vaccination or natural infection.

“The bottom line is that, even if the antibodies decrease, their quality continues to protect against serious illness and hospitalization,” says Ross, who is also a professor at the UGA School of Veterinary Medicine. People were concerned that if antibody levels dropped, one would become susceptible to the virus again. But right now it doesn’t seem to be the case for most people. “

Who Needs a COVID-19 Booster Vaccine?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended booster shots for older adults, those with underlying illnesses, and people who work or live in high-risk settings if they have received the Moderna or Pfizer series of vaccines six or more months ago.

The agency also recommends a booster for everyone who received the Johnson & Johnson / Janssen single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Some health care experts wonder whether access to boosters should be extended to all due to uncertainty about the long-term efficacy of vaccines to prevent disease. But people who were vaccinated in the spring and are not eligible for a booster should not panic.

“Now I don’t know what will happen in another six months or another 12 months, but right now, if you were vaccinated in the spring, you should still have protective antibodies,” Ross said. “The elderly tend to lose their immunity more quickly. We also see it with the flu. That is why they have to get vaccinated again. Younger people can keep it longer ”.

In addition to receiving the series of vaccines against COVID-19, social distancing and the use of masks remain one of the most important ways to stop the spread of the disease.

