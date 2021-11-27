Unanswered messages will no longer exist on WhatsApp , the beta version of the application predicts that soon we will be able to react with an emoji to the message and thus not have to write anything.

WhatsApp updates begin to integrate a large number of functionalities and, is that, the application and instant messaging service manages to add characteristics that are very similar to those of other applications, but with a certain touch of novelty.

The last thing that has been seen is that WhatsApp would be working on integrating a way of reacting to messages. Yes, this sounds a lot like what Instagram or Facebook does, more this second than the first. At the level of functionality it does not have much, in fact, it serves to leave conversations in the best way.

And, is that, many times we do not know what to answer, but we do not want to leave the conversation in such an abrupt way; so being able to react to the last message sent will ensure that when we have nothing to say we can leave the conversation in the best possible way.

The possibility of reacting to a message with an emoji is already in process, according to WABetaInfo the latest beta version of WhatsApp allows you to do this and, in addition, in a group chat these reactions will not be anonymous. The main novelty is that WhatsApp will allow people who have reacted to the message to be seen.

Of course, messages cannot receive infinite reactions. In fact, in the beta version of WhatsApp the maximum number of reactions a message can receive is six. This number may be too low in certain situations, but it is more than enough for a conventional chat or a small group.

The feature has not appeared in the beta version of WhatsApp on Android, only on the iOS one. This may mean that it reaches the devices on the block first. We will have to be attentive to know the details about this new feature and when will come out stably.