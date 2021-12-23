The Fortnite universe continues to surprise players as they have discovered something about vending machines. Vending machines seem to help you stay alive, even when you’re down. The machines in question are the typical machines where you would buy sodas, chips or other types of goodies, except that in Fortnite they are full of medicine cabinets and shield potions.

On the official Fortnite subreddit, a popular post documented the discovery. In the post, a video shows that crawling to a vending machine after being knocked over can keep you alive. The player is in Quads mode when he is knocked down by enemy fire, but crawls to a vending machine where he buys health, reversing his deterioration. Although the Medkits and Potions purchased from the machine would not serve you at the moment, if you have enough gold bars you can use them to get a patch that does work, even when you are dejected.

For the player this was a new discovery, but other Fortnite fans say they already knew about this trick. The comments below the post are full of people saying they were already aware of the vending machine feature, but many others were happy to admit that they had no idea this was possible and will undoubtedly use the cheat when playing on. the future.

For those unfamiliar with getting downed in Fortnite, the phenomenon occurs when a player is completely depleted of health and shield, but only in modes where you have a teammate who can revive you. Your teammates have the time it takes for your health bar to deplete to get you back on your feet.

While in a downed state, the player cannot use weapons or items. The only thing you can do is crawl slowly for cover and hope your teammates save you in time. Well, that or find a vending machine and pay for a patch so you don’t die, as we’ve seen. From now on, try to have a vending machine nearby whenever you can. They are indicated on the map, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to make sure there is a fence around.