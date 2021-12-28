If 2020 was marked by the pandemic, 2021 has been the Great Year of the Logistics Crisis. Over the last twelve months we have been regularly talking about cargo containers, supply chains, expensive raw materials and a shortage of consumer goods on the frontline of business. Once very boring topics for ordinary readers, although today they are essential to understand what is happening in the world. A dynamic that has not ended yet.

To return. We have another example in the return policies applied by many sellers during the Christmas campaign. What to do when one of your customers is not satisfied with their product and lives thousands of miles from your warehouse? Until now, the usual answer was “bring it back”, with or without added cost to the customer. Companies have always been able to give it out either through succulent discounts or in outlets associates. There was business in the returned products.

Still standing. And we say “there was” because things have changed. As this Quartz article recounts, sellers such as Amazon or Walmart have applied a different policy this year, consisting of “we will refund your money, but keep the product anyway.” In July, a survey carried out by a logistics company specialized in returns showed that 75% of those surveyed had enjoyed this policy in some unsatisfactory purchase.

For VIP customers, regular buyers with certain advantages in the store on duty, the percentage rose to 90%.

Is money. It may seem like an absurd strategy (losing the product and the money associated with its sale), but to a certain extent logical if we think about the transport costs. The return can represent up to 66% of the price of a product (if it costs € 50, for example, it takes € 33 back), a percentage that has risen in recent months due to the lack of containers or ships available. For many sellers, getting the product back is no longer cost effective (no margin to resell it).

Big. Companies with a lot of muscle and excess inventory like Amazon can afford such aggressive policies. Once the profit is committed, whether or not they recover the product, it is better to keep the customer happy, right? This idea has allowed that in recent years up to 10% of purchases are returned, reaching 18% for digital purchases. The value of the returns amounted to about $ 400 billion in 2020 alone. The flip side of the coin: In 2016 the industry was making about $ 500 billion selling them in secondary markets.

That is to say, they allowed returns because they paid for it.

Changes. As we have seen on other occasions, 2021 has changed the rules of the game. On the one hand, recovering inventory is useful for many salespeople in dire need of it; on the other, the bicoca of “keep it anyway” is an exceptional moment in a transition phase. There is a possibility that consumerism will not return, that the future looks more like 2021 than 2019. But there is much to find out. 2022 will continue to be marked by crisis.