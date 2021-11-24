Many people prefer headphones to headphones. There are many reasons why this is the case, for example if you want to play lying down and watch a movie in bed, headphones are usually much more comfortable if we want to put ourselves on our side. But not all headphones work for you if you want to be a gamer or use them to play online, you need ones that can be heard well and have a good microphone. Right now with Black Friday there are some that are on sale, such as these that cost 35 euros on Amazon.

You probably think that headphones tend to be more uncomfortable because they fall off, but nowadays headphones are made that can provide you with the greatest possible comfort. Like these that conform quite well to the ear making sure that they are not going to decay.

Last updated on 2021-11-22. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

As we said, they have a Ergonomic design that make them much more comfortable to wear, both at home and on the street. To the power hook behind the ear it is much more difficult for you to lose them.

People who are very hot hate wearing helmets because they sweat a lot with them on. So en summer it would be much more interesting to opt for this type of headphones without losing quality and comfort they can provide you with helmets. These are pretty good and they will help you enjoy the gaming experience more. Even so, there are many people who still prefer helmets because they look more professional and much more gamer, like the Mars Gaming with RGB lights.

These headphones have two microphones, one integrated and the other bar microphone that we can put or remove according to the situation and for what we want them. They have a command which is where the mike is, so that we can control the volume.

The pads are silicone so that they do not hurt us by wearing them for a long time and there are three different sizes in case they are too small or too big. Sthey are quite discreet, in case you want to take them down the street and not attract much attention.

These headphones They are perfect especially if where you usually play is on your mobile, since you will hear the sound much better and you can take them anywhere without taking up as much space as headphones.

If you want headphones to play with your mobile and have a microphone to talk with your friends while, these headphones are a great option. Its price is 35 euros on Amazon.

