The month of December is about to begin and with it come the massive Christmas dinners to celebrate the arrival of the holidays. Like every year, companies celebrate the famous Christmas dinner accompanied by the famous doubt, What do i wear Luckily for many, RRSS become a source of inspiration inexhaustible where fashion girls show us different looks perfect for the occasion.

A blazer that becomes the center of attention

The blazer is much more than a jacket: this piece has shown its power of conquest over the years. Opting for a full color version with finish oversizeIf it is accompanied by XL sequins, the result will be unbeatable. No matter what garments accompany it, this piece will be the only protagonist.

Not afraid of mixing colors

This season is the mix of bright colors. The more vivid the hues, the better. In this way, fashion girls show us with a waste of extra style, that combining garments in scattered colors is a genius.

The power of black and white

When in doubt, black and white will get us out of trouble. Synonymous with elegance, class and simplicity, this chromatic pair has proven to be one of the most stable and durable marriages to date.

If you have a feather top on hand, everything will be fine

Having a feather top on hand is a sure hit. His mere presence is capable of wearing a complete outfit (party), becoming the absolute protagonist.

Main photo | Instagram @paulaordovas

Photos | Instagram @emilisindlev, @polliani, @paulaordovas, @ninasandbech