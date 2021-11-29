In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to buy something on Cyber ​​Monday but don’t know what, these are the best bargains for 20 euros or less.

Both on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, many people do not know what to buy, especially those who have their needs covered, although with so many discounts there may be something you need and you don’t know it.

If you want to treat yourself as cheaply as possible, we have compiled the best bargains under 20 euros on Cyber ​​Monday 2021.

They are products that certainly will not bankrupt you and that in all cases are quite useful.

3rd Gen Echo Dot for € 18.99



This smart speaker with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level range, the most affordable of all. It has omnidirectional sound and microphone.

Xiaomi Airdots 2 SE for € 17.33



Totally wireless headphones with noise cancellation for calls, 5-hour battery and charging box with 15 extra hours.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Gen for € 18.99



This is the most famous clitoral sucker in the world, a phenomenon and a great success in sales that is now on sale.

Razer DeathAdder Essential for € 19.90



This gaming mouse has 6,400 DPI and 5 configurable buttons, a fairly inexpensive option if you are a gamer and need a new mouse. Read: a Voice plan integrated with Siri

Rowenta hair dryer for € 16.80

Rowenta for Elite Handy Dry CV1622

Panasonic electric toothbrush for € 19.99

Panasonic EW-DM81

TP-Link Tapo P100 for € 9.89



This smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, although you can also control it from the TP-Link app.

TP-Link Tapo L510E for € 8.99



This adjustable intensity WiFi bulb is compatible with all major virtual assistants. In addition, you can control it from the TP-Link app without the need for a bridge or additional accessory.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for € 18.99



This streaming device is more powerful than the standard model of the previous generation, and has an Alexa remote, although without volume buttons, integrated.

TP-Link repeater for € 15.99



This repeater will eliminate at a stroke your connection problems and dead zones at home, where the WiFi signal either does not reach or does so weakly.

120GB PNY SSD for € 19.99



This 2.5 “SSD is perfect for both your computer and your console. With a SATA III connector it easily reaches 515 MB of read speed.

Mars Gaming MS1 speaker pack for € 7.49



This pack of two USB speakers has 10W of power and an ultra-compact size, ideal to give a little more sound power to your PC.

Anker Powerport III Mini charger for € 16.99



30W ultra compact charger with PowerIQ 3.0 technology and universal compatibility. Charge any mobile or tablet in the fastest way with a very small charger.

10,000 mAh Power Bank for € 19.49



This 10,000 capacity external battery has a very slim design with PowerIQ technology to improve charging times as much as possible with devices of all brands.

10 meter RGB LED strip for € 11.99

10m RGB LED Strip at Amazon