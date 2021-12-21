In its mission to launch products with the supermarket’s corporate identity, LIDL has once again surprised us with wireless headphones that, although they are manufactured by Skull Candy, the colors leave no room for doubt.

Surely you remember the LIDL shoes that were successful last year. With the yellow, blue and red colors, these sneakers sold out in minutes, since in addition to being very striking they were beautiful and cheap.

With an official price of 19.99 euros the shoes swept and sold out, so within a few months these began to be seen on second-hand websites where speculators did their thing (it sure sounds like events closer in time, as with the PS5).

Now at LIDL they have seen fit to launch a new product that follows the same rules as sneakers: good price, eye-catching design and good quality.

We speak, of course, of the Skullcandy Wireless headphones from LIDL which are on sale for only 24.99 euros (Before they cost 39.99 euros).

Beyond the striking design, the headphones stand out for their IPX4 water resistance and because they have microphones on both sides, to reduce background noise on calls.

Regarding its technical characteristics, we have: Bluetooth 5.0. connection, autonomy of up to 10/12 hours, takes 7/8 hours to charge, its dimensions are 8.1 x 2.7 x 18.5 cm and it only weighs 77 grams.



They are made of plastic, as usual, and include micro USB charging cable, so that we can charge them without problem since almost all cables today are Type-C.

These headphones are, without a doubt, a very good idea to give them for Christmas, since they not only have a good price but they are beautiful and of a good quality.