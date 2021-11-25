Hailey Bieber is simply perfect and she proves it over and over again on Instagram. This time it happened on his 25th birthday, with a look that we can copy 100% low-cost and that guarantees the model’s diva style for us on the most special occasions. She is so pretty it seems unreal.













Beshka velvet fitted jumpsuit, 35.99 euros.

Fitted velvet jumpsuit

To celebrate the birthday party Hailey Bieber deserves, the celebrity has bet on a jumpsuit velvet length that fits perfectly to your figure. A second-skin style design with shoulder pads and a crossed gathering at the neckline, which gives it a very trendy eighties disco touch. We have found this one in Bershka to replicate the look.













Long earrings strass from Zara, 12.95 euros.

Hailey Bieber has also shone with her makeup and hair. Because to this luxurious and sophisticated fabric jumpsuit she has raised the stakes with some huge crystal earrings and strass, that hang down and fill your face with glitz and glamor. A very simple gesture that will make a difference in our Christmas looks and that we can put into practice for less than 13 euros with this similar Zara design.













Black velvet bow from Aliexpress, 1.94 euros.

The icing on the cake is her hairstyle. She has chosen a semi collected adorned with a black velvet bow, keeping the total look of the monkey and dressing her mane with a touch preppy very festive. You want it? You have it and for less than two euros, thanks Aliexpress and that beautiful loop.

