Developer 343 Industries will add the ability to repeat the missions of the campaign Halo Infinite, but it is unclear when it will be available. The latest installment in the long-running sci-fi FPS franchise for Xbox was finally released in its entirety earlier this week, after a long and troubled development cycle that delayed Halo Infinite for an entire year. The story of Halo Infinite has received a lot of praise thus far, with critics noting that it serves as both a solid starting point for beginners and a rewarding return for long-time fans of the Halo franchise.

However, one aspect of the campaign in the history of Halo Infinite that the players have not liked so much is the announcement that it will only be possible to play once at missions. Players can return to the locations where these missions take place to collect cosmetic items, but the only way to replay the missions themselves is to start the game over from scratch. 343 Industries cited Halo Infinite’s new open-world gameplay as the main reason for this decision, but fans still want a way to re-experience the Master Chief’s latest adventure without having to start a new game. Luckily, this could change soon.

Now 343 Industries Associate Creative Director Paul Crocker recently addressed the lack of a story replay feature in Halo Infinite in an interview with Stevivor. It revealed that 343 is currently working on adding a selection function for missions to the game at a later date, but can’t say for sure when. Crocker also spoke of the challenge of making an open world game as opposed to Halo’s traditional linear format, and stated that the mindset of his team when deciding which features would be included in Infinite at launch was “that it was the best option for us to make a better game and add it later“.

The repetition of missions of the story is not the only feature missing from the release of Halo Infiniteas 343 announced that the game would be released without the fan-favorite co-op campaign and level design Forge mode in August, although the developer has since assured that they will be added next year. This disappointment has not slowed the warm reception of the Halo Infinite campaign or the pre-release of its multiplayer components under a free-to-play model last month. Halo Infinite broke the Xbox record for the number of concurrent players on Steam just hours after its multiplayer launch, and so far the only real complaint, aside from the aforementioned missing features, is Halo Infinite’s heavy reliance on gamers. microtransactions.

Taking into account the good reviews that the campaign of Halo InfiniteIt should come as no surprise that many fans want to replay parts of the Master Chief’s battle against the forces of the Outcasts on the Zeta Halo battlefield. Although it is not known when the ability to do so will be added to Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has reassured players that it is on its way.