The Cofepris has launched an important alert in the market and thus warns about miracle products, a category that has become a very important one in the market, due to the great demand generated by these despite the composition of their formulas and misleading advertising in which many of them fall.

In this warning, Cofepris has listed a series of proposals that currently have no waste and if all the potential that warns us of the activities that the products must carry out, under the regulations that they must follow to stand out in the market and follow commercial guidelines.

There are five miracle products indicated by Cofepris, since they do not have a health registry, by failing to have safety, quality and efficacy, lacking technical-scientific evidence:

Osteo Sin Max

Under the promise of being indicated in conditions such as herniated discs, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and gout, the product is available as creams and tablets, promoting itself as a muscle relaxant and anti-inflammatory.

365 Skinny High Intensity

This product is advertised as a dietary supplement and has properties such as acceleration in weight loss, increased metabolism; relaxing and helping to control cortisol levels.

Cicatrisan Plus Max

This product is promoted as an aid in the treatment of gastric ulcers, colitis, gastritis and as an aid in the prevention of colon cancer.

Pulmo Calcium

Advertised as an expectorant in conditions such as coughs, this product is sold in ampoules, micro-bottles, tablets, and syrup.

Kidney Vida Plus Max

Product advertised as an aid in the treatment of urinary tract infections, kidney pain and treatment of kidney stones and kidney stones.

