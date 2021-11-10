A new scandal in the car industry will at least have positive consequences for the victims: 10 million customers who will be able to receive thousands of euros.

It is common in the United States, but in Spain we are not used to consumers receive money from a court judgment.

Here when we are victims of a collective scam by the manufacturers, the fines are left to the State.

Fortunately, the same will not happen with the latest scandal in the automobile industry in Spain. If you bought a car between 2006 and 2013 of one of the 23 brands what are we going to name, you might have the right to compensation of up to 3,000 euros.

Our partner Aaron Pérez from Auto Bild, explains what you must do to claim the money.

What has happened to cause this unusual event to occur, that a car brand pays you money?

It’s what our fellow Auto Bilds call the Car Manufacturers Cartel, because it’s basically that: an agreement between 23 car brands to use mafia practices with the objective of agree prices and make the most money possible from car buyers, or from customers who hire their workshop and derivative services.

Basically, according to the sentence, these 23 brands exchanged confidential information of sales, products and other data, with the aim of being able to set prices more accurately and more beneficially for them.

They harmed buyers and competitors who did not agree to enter into these prohibited practices.

According to the ruling of the National Market and Competition Commission (CNMC): “Between 2006 and 2013, the systematic exchange of commercially sensitive confidential information, both current and future and highly disaggregated, which covered practically all the activities carried out by the sanctioned companies through their distribution and after-sales network, is considered proven.“.

These mafia practices affect “the sale of new and used vehicles, provision of workshop services, repair, maintenance and sale of official spare parts“.

The 23 brands sentenced they are Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lancia, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen, Toyota and Volvo. Mazda was also investigated, but was acquitted.

The CNMC has condemned these brands to pay 171 million euros in compensation to his clients.

Yes you bought a car between 2006 and 2013 from one of those brands or have used one of their workshops, you may be entitled to compensation of between 10 and 15% of what you paid.

For example, if the value of the purchased car was 15,000 euros, you could be entitled to compensation of between 1,500 and 2,250 euros plus legal interest, that is, 2,200. to 3,000 euros.

Certain brands only participated in the cartel for certain years, and the fine is different depending on the service contracted, or the model of car purchased.

To find out if you are entitled to compensation, the Group of People Affected by the Car Cartel (AACC) has launched a tool that allows you to check it quickly and for free.

You can access this tool through this link.

If this tool confirms your right to compensation, this is the documentation that you must present to collect it:

Purchase invoice, or proof of car rental or leasing payment

Contracts signed in the sale and purchase

Vehicle data sheet

The term to claim is one year, And you can do it individually, through a lawyer, or in a group through the association of those affected. Everything is explained in the previous links.