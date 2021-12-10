We tell you all this because in the event that you have made the determination to migrate to this more private proposal, first of all, you should make some changes . Specifically, we refer to certain settings that you should customize or modify before starting to navigate with this program.

It is for all this that many users end up deciding to migrate to other somewhat more private alternatives belonging to other firms. For example, this is the case of the aforementioned browser that Mozilla presents with its Firefox. Many of you will already know that most browsers currently rely on Google’s own rendering engine, Chromium . On the contrary, Firefox is outside that extended group, which for many is an advantage.

Many factors influence the chrome success , starting with the great integration it has with the rest of the firm’s platforms and services. At the same time, a good part of those who use this proposal for a while, do not agree at all with the privacy that it offers us. Here we talk about the enormous amount of data that the browser itself stores about our personal information and navigation.

Improve the way Firefox works right from the start

Keep in mind that we spend a good amount of hours in most cases using this type of program. The main reason for all this is that the internet has become an important part of many people’s lives. This refers to both a personal and professional level. Therefore, adjusting the operation of our browser from the first moment we start using it can save us more than one headache.

If we focus on Mozilla Firefox, the first thing we should do is set privacy level that we want to use here. This is something that we can modify from its configuration window in the Privacy & Security section choosing between the three levels available.

We also recommend establishing a custom home page, either using the one offered by the program itself, or any other. In addition, in order to get the most out of the browser on all types of platforms and devices, we recommend creating an account in Firefox. So you can use it on other equipment such as mobile phones, among others. In this way at the same time we will have the possibility of sync all our data automatically, which will be very helpful. At this point, it is interesting to know that, from the Synchronization section, we have the possibility of choose the elements we want to synchronize in this case.

Another function that we should customize is the default location that will be used in the downloads that we carry out on the internet. In the same way, we should take a look at the applications that the program uses to give or remove permissions depending on the privacy and security we wish to adopt.