Many people do not trust third-party controls but if you are looking for a cheap and quality controller for your Xbox, we have the phenomenal PDP command by just 28 euros. It’s pretty sure you’ve heard of PDP before, at least once in your life. It’s certainly not an unfamiliar product series due to its popularity among PS3 and Xbox 360 controllers.

The PDP controller that we will talk about today is designed for the Xbox. This is accompanied by a USB cable of great length and will certainly not force users to sit as close to the TV as possible. Another striking thing about the cable is that it is a USB type C cable. Allowing for data / charging usage with many smartphones on the market, as well as connection of other Xbox One controllers that have a rather flimsy USB cable. In addition, if the cable is damaged we can replace it without difficulty.

Last updated on 2021-08-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This command comes in very extroverted presentations, with prints on its cover. It also feels lighter than many others. Even though it has a thick layer of plastic as a surface at the rear. In terms of design and aesthetic options, this cheap, quality controller for your Xbox for the most part does what it takes quite well.

The PDP Xbox One controller has the surprising characteristic of being Plug & Play. The most advertised feature in the PDP Xbox One Controller It has to be the fact that you are allowed to control the volume of the audio on the headset anytime. This is done by pressing and holding the button on the lower right side of the controller.

In general, I think that the PDP Xbox One controller does not really have any type of defect that stands out and makes me recommend not to buy it, on the contrary it is a complete investment.

It should be mentioned that the aesthetics of the remote itself is a gem. I’ve never seen a controller with such sleek skin as the White Artic and the layout of the controller itself is quite comfortable for anyone. The USB cable is sturdy and stays connected to the controller itself, so it allows for a sharp pull and it won’t come off or have a weak connection like other USB Type-C cables. Which is also a huge plus for this controller because that means it really you won’t have any situation where the controller accidentally disconnects while you were throwing it out or something like that.

Finally, the price is the most attractive quality of all. 28 euros for this type of command it really is very useful. The PDP Xbox One controller is an inexpensive alternative the original Xbox controller, and a good option for those looking for a cheap controller.

Last updated on 2021-08-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.