There are times when you don’t need a high-end mobile to cover all your needs. This Samsung Galaxy A02s is 36% off.

The entry mobiles they are very useful for people who receive their first smartphone or to an older person that does not need advanced features, beyond calling, using WhatsApp, taking photos, watching and recording video, or browsing.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s mobile has a 36% discount on Amazon, drops to its minimum price, only 111 euros. That is a discount of 39 euros! Sold and shipped by Amazon, arrive before the Kings if you order before the day is out.

It is an input terminal that has a robust housing, versatile hardware for basic functions, and a 5,000 mAh battery that guarantees two days of autonomy. Also has fast charge at 15 W.

The entry phone Samsung Galaxy A02s only costs 111 euros at Amazon

Dispose of a 6.5-inch Infinity V display, HD + resolution and notch in the shape of a drop of water where the selfie camera is located.

Inside of Samsung Galaxy A02s we have an 8-core processor, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Has three rear cameras, which allow you to take photos up close, or create depth effects. The main sensor is 13 Mpx, with a 2 Mpx macro camera and a 2 Mpx depth sensor. The selfie camera reaches 5 Mpx.



Thanks to its 20: 9 aspect ratio, it is ideal for watching movies or for holding the mobile with one hand.

In short, we have a very balanced mobile, perfect for basic everyday tasks, like calling, texting, browsing, or watching videos. He will be able to do everything as long as you do not demand much from him at the graphic level.

And with the Samsung warranty, we must not forget that we are first and foremost a Galaxy.

