Riding an off-road PC that can be used to play as well as work is now cheaper with this downgrade from a 10th-gen Intel Core 5.

Now that graphics cards are experiencing market swings and can even run out of stock quickly, it is difficult to build a cheap desktop PC … or not. Because you can always save money on other components, like the processor.

And how is this done? Easy: betting on a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is very powerful, will allow you to build an all-terrain PC to play and work and you have it discounted at Amazon for only 136 euros.

10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for $ 136 at Amazon

Despite its low price, its performance is excellent, since we are talking about a latest generation Intel processor, with 6 cores and 12 threads at 2.90 GHz, which in Turbo mode reaches 4.3 GHz. It is a perfect processor for occasional work and play, with low power consumption and low noise. It comes with a small built-in fan to prevent overheating.

The key to this processor is in its full name: Intel CoreTM i5-10400F. There’s the catch, in the tag F, at the end of your name. It is a new model from Intel that does not have an integrated graphics chip.

This lowers your cost without reducing processor power. Or what is the same: you need to install a graphics card in the PC, anyone, to make it work. But since most users install a separate graphics card from the processor, this is not a problem.

Otherwise, the hardware is the latest from Intel, with 12MB cache, dual channel DDR4 2,666Mhz memory support, and a TDP (warm-up) of just 65 W. Also supports Intel Optane storage memory.

Take advantage of this offer and get a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor for only 136 euros on Amazon. A great opportunity to start assembling your own PC, saving as much as possible on its components.