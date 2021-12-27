You may have to go back to Windows 10 if you want to continue editing all those images in your professional applications.

With the arrival of the holidays and the increase in cases due to the pandemic, if you dedicate yourself professionally to editing photographs you are surely using your new computer with Windows 11 to work at home, and it is likely that this last error for the system operational may affect all your plans during these days until Microsoft solves it.

And it is that those of Redmond they have issued a notice about a bug related to color in Windows 11 and that seems to occur on certain HDR displays when using certain image editing programs.

The bug seems to come from certain incompatibilities of the Win32 color rendering API under certain conditions, and it seems to mainly affect the color white.

Microsoft explains that “After installing Windows 11, some image editing programs may not display colors correctly on certain HDR displays”. They add that “This problem occurs when certain Win32 color rendering APIs return unexpected information or errors under specific conditions”.

The failure is specifically observed when users try to edit images affecting both white colors or those with a white background, and that could end up showing bright yellow or other colors.

Not all color profile management programs have been affected, but the curious thing is that Microsoft does not know exactly when this problem with color began to reproduce, and it cannot be ruled out that even since the original release of Windows 11 a few weeks ago it was already playing.

The user will have to wait until the end of January when Microsoft releases a next update that resolves this problem.

On the other hand, the cumulative update KB5008215 it has brought other failures. One of them is related to the fact that certain users cannot apply the cumulative update because the patch is not installed, offering different errors. On the other hand, certain users continue to experience performance issues with certain SSD and NVMe storage drives.