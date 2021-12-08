The linking of devices with WhatsApp to be able to use the app in other places than the mobile is one of the most interesting additions to the application owned by Facebook . But now it’s time to link them again because of a security update.

As you well know, WhatsApp has recently introduced multi-device support for almost all its clients on both iOS and Android.

Multi-device support, for those who are confused, is a feature that many WhatsApp users had been asking for and that allows you to have several devices (computers, tablets, laptops …) linked to a single WhatsApp account.

The point is that if you have been using this feature and have linked multiple devices to your WhatsApp account, a new WhatsApp update may automatically disconnect you from your paired devices.

As reported WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out an update that includes a security fix to properly sync your paired devices. And, as part of this update, the app needs to log out of your paired devices.

The update fixes some issues where conversations on paired devices were sometimes not syncing properly.

For instance, there were cases where a certain conversation was not updating on any of the paired devicesSo if you started a conversation on your phone and wanted to continue it on your desktop, you wouldn’t be able to see the full version of it due to this issue.

Fortunately, logging in on the device is as easy as scanning the QR code that appears in your mobile app. That is, exactly the same as before.

The solution has currently been rolled out in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android, but WABetaInfo believes that it is being tested in the version of the application for iOS as well.

To find out if the session has been closed, all you have to do is open WhatsApp on your smartphone and go to the linked devices tab. If you see that your paired devices are displayed normally, it means that you have not suffered this forced disconnection.