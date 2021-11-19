Sometimes it happens that garments of very specific urban trends go from being a reference of this to become a true timeless icon of fashion. It is the case of military boots, a design that was punk adopted as his own and that returns to be a trend year after year.

The first sign of versatility is that they can be worn in any situation -even to go to the office- and with any garment. The proof is that we have found in the street style plus cool, five looks that leave no room for doubt: we need military boots in our lives.

How to combine military boots

With miniskirt



Milan street style

One way to give prominence to our boots is to wear them with miniskirts, well visible. We complete the equation with a blazer skin effect for a touch punk smoothed that we can even take to the office.





We can’t talk about military boots without mentioning Dr martens, the iconic timeless and versatile boots. In this case we sign the classic 1460 in eggplant-colored leather (to get a little out of the normative) on offer thanks to Black Friday from 174.99 167.16 euros (the price may vary depending on the color and size)

Dr. Martens Martens 1460, Women’s Military Boots

Total look in black





When the bet is risky and we do not want to leave the comfort zone completely, choose neutral or basic colors with which to feel comfortable it can be critical. Therefore, if we are not yet completely familiar with this type of boots so cool, we bet on a total look in black.





All the more so if it is about mid-calf boots with buckle, track sole and pocket included, like these that Dockers signs but that could be Prada’s twins (inspiration is very present) and that we find on Amazon from 59.73 euros.

Dockers by Gerli 49JD201, Women’s Calf Height Boot, Black, 42 ​​EU

With a masculine cut coat





Fully embracing the military aesthetic, we can match our boots with a long cloth coat and male silhouette. An aesthetic that we will break with accessories such as a maxi scarf, hairpins or XL-size sunglasses (the dog is not mandatory but it also adds).





For this type of bet, we signed these Bugatti in black synthetic leather, with a pocket as the protagonist -like the previous ones- also inspired by Prada’s viral design. We find them on Amazon from 74.93 euros (the price may vary depending on our size).

bugatti 4315493j5000, Women’s Military and Tactical Boot

With stylish garments preppy





The style preppy returns with renewed energy, especially since Gossip Girl returned with a new season. Of course, we leave behind -for a moment- the very high heels for our daily outfits and add to this aesthetic so posh military boots (purity is in the mix, as Pau Donés used to say).





For this type of style we selected these Marco Tozzi that slightly soften the silhouette without abandoning the military aesthetic and up the ante with a maxi golden chain. We find them on Amazon from only 49.16 euros.

MARCO TOZZI by Guido Maria Kretschmer 2-2-85217-27, Women’s Fashion Boots





Another model that we can combine with the style garments preppy are these Frodo by Unisa in leather with sole track and decorative stitching. Some utility style boots with a less sugary aesthetic than the previous ones, so they adapt better to the more posh style.

We can wear them with socks on the outside, like when we were teenagers for a more nostalgic and pure trend look. They are available on Amazon from 79.95 euros (the price may vary depending on the size).

Unisa Frodo_GLO, Woman Snow Boots

With shirt dresses





The dresses combined with military boots are not a novelty, we have found countless references of this type of mix throughout several seasons. But the bet tends to lean more towards romantic designs, even baroque – with tulle skirts loaded with drama – or pleated fabrics.





Today We bet on the shirt dress, a recurring basic and we combine it with another, military boots. The result is a contrast that is as ideal as it is versatile. To achieve this we select these Tommy Jeans in patent leather, with a platform sole type truck from 102.34 euros.

Boots Tommy Jeans Pat Patent Black





Other featured purchases on Amazon

There is no need to wait for Black friday Because Amazon has gone ahead and already offers us in all their departments very top purchases at super interesting prices, like these:

The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 59.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro Oil-Free Air Fryer, 1500W, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro by 302.90 289.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

The Amazon Advent Calendar: So complete that this year it includes everything from a hair straightener to a Foreo facial cleanser for 69.95 55.95 euros.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Trendencias Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Imaxtree, Amazon.