One of the great problems for beginning photographers is that they have many doubts when composing. There are hundreds of articles, books and videos explaining techniques and tricks that end up submerging you in a sea of ​​fictitious lines that lead nowhere, only to be repeated over and over again. And everything would be easier if before taking the camera to the eye they analyzed what they are seeing. AND if you are able to translate reality into a two-dimensional world, your photos will improve quickly.





I advance, as always, that taking pictures is not easy. They are not made by the best mobile phone or the most modern camera, nor by filters or artificial intelligence. Shooting (or fishing) is a creative act that depends entirely on who is behind it. And that a good technique is not the only thing necessary.

Now we are all obsessed with the phone, the camera or the lens. We have fallen into the networks of valuing the finger more than the object it points to. The number of comments we see on the networks is incredible: ‘it is made with the mobile’ … ‘it turns out that my camera achieves this’ … ‘I don’t understand that people carry the camera with this mobile’ …

First they are not valued themselves as photographers, but give all the praise to the machine. And second that they confuse the technique with the expression … But this is another story.



Based on color

Photographs turn out good or bad for different reasons. Many times they are specific things and almost always have to do with us. The perfect exposure is no longer a problem because the cameras have reached such a level that it is difficult to go wrong unless you insist on continuing to shoot in Handbook.

Everything consists of knowing how to look and transfer reality to a two-dimensional plane. In photography it is difficult to transfer the sensations that the air, the smells or the experiences of that moment transmit to us. To achieve this we have to understand the composition, the rules that dictate how to place the elements. Nevertheless, they always forget to recommend the most important thing: the point of interest.

Point of interest is the key to composition

If you are starting, I ask that after reading this article you go and get your photographs and prepare to look at them in another way. Forget about the memories that inspire you, what that famous youtuber told you to improve a photograph with Adobe Photoshop. Even what we often tell here about such a program.

Sit quietly in your work chair and watch. Just look at your best work, the ones you like the most. The ones that led you to buy a better camera. And you will realize one thing.

All your good shots have a point of interest, a place that viewers can look at among all the information a snapshot has. That’s the key we have to pursue. ** And if they don’t have it, they aren’t as good as they seemed **.



Nothing happens here

It makes no sense to make a landscape where everything has the same prominence, where there is only heaven and earth. These views work in reality, but a photographic viewer cannot stare without looking at anything.

You have to know, unconsciously, where does he have to look because you are telling him. You have taken the photo and developed to achieve that. That is, you have worked on visualization, the concept that Ansel Adams introduced to explain how to take a photograph.

If, before bringing the camera to your eye, you decide what is important in the frame you have chosen, everything will come running after you … The composition will start to work on its own. It is true that we can use the fictitious lines so as not to be lost. But with the point of interest 80% of the work is done.

The point of interest is the space, place or object that you want to highlight within the composition. And it has to be very clear.

The point of interest is the space, place or object that you want to highlight within the composition. And it has to be very clear. From that decision everything will revolve around him. If you are starting out, the lines that were formulated in a nineteenth century book, written by a painter who did not stand out, will help you.



Is the vase a point of interest?

But if you really want to move forward, you will realize how powerful light is to direct your gaze. Or the importance of colors to compose. That’s when the great teachers come in that we have to understand in order to improve. And never look down on them.

Now there is a lot of emphasis on the concept. And many base their careers on ideas, but forget about images. The two have to coexist … This is another story, of course.

So from now on, if you find yourself stuck with your work, start looking first at what catches your attention, find that point of interest and your shots will start to improve.