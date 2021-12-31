Nobody progresses in their sport in a linear and uninterrupted way, in fact stagnation is something with which all athletes must live one or more times in their life. The reasons that can explain why we stagnate can be many, but the most common is that three things happen:

You train too much for what the stimulus is too great. You train too little so the stimulus is too small. You train what is necessary but the type of stimulus is not the one that suits you at the moment.

With the above said, In this article we are going to explain some keys that can help you get out of your stagnation for 2022.

How to choose your gym well

You train too much or too little





There is a law in biology and physiology that is known in two ways, the threshold law or Arndt-Schultz law.

This law tells us that The stimulus generated during a training session must exceed an intensity threshold in order to trigger an adaptive response.

In this way we can find several types of stimuli:

Those that are below the threshold and do not cause any type of improvement or adaptation. Those that still exceed the threshold are weak and only manage to maintain current performance. Those that exceed the threshold are optimal and allow a performance improvement. Those that completely exceed the upper limit of the threshold and cause a decrease in performance.

Having said that, you should try to assess whether the stimulus you receive from your training is sufficient or not. If you always have stiffness or joint discomfort, you are probably overdoing it.

The difficult thing can be to estimate if what you do falls within the threshold or not. You may need to take an overview of your progress and performance; not from one week to another but for example throughout a trimester. Ask yourself questions like the following:

Am i gaining muscle? Are my body perimeters growing?

Am i losing fat? Are my body perimeters reduced?

Am I doing more reps?

Am I lifting more weight?

Try taking data like this and looking at it objectively.

You repeat the same exercises over and over again





There is another principle, this time of training, which is known as the principle of variability. This principle tells us that Various training stimuli must be given and happened to ensure optimal performance and progress.

I have to confess that I am a minimalist coach and athlete, that is to say, do not need dozens of exercises to improve. But this is one thing and another is always doing the same thing.

You can train a muscle group several times a week but try that in each session the exercises are different. The same can be applied from one training block to another.

You can have more or less recurring exercises if you know that they help you improve, but sometimes it is only necessary to change one type of grip or angle to find a different stimulus.

Your training method is always the same





This advice is closely related to the first point since it is possible that the magnitude of the stimulus you receive from the training is sufficient but that the type and nature of the stimulus itself is not what you need.

Imagine that a marathoner was dedicated to training based on sprints. He is probably not going to improve on what he sets out to do.

This point is also related to the previous one since just as we must have a certain range of exercises to carry out, we must also We must have some training methods that explore alternative paths that can lead us to improve.

An example would be not always doing 4 sets of 12 reps and trying something like the following:

First series: 5 repetitions leaving us two repetitions in the chamber.

Second and third series: 8 repetitions leaving us two repetitions in the chamber.

Fourth series: 12 or 15 repetitions without repetitions in the chamber.

You don’t eat according to your goals





All the previous tips are focused solely and exclusively on training but it turns out that it is useless to talk about thresholds and stimuli if we do not give our body what it needs, even when we seek to lose fat.

If you are looking to gain muscle mass, eat enough calories.

If you are looking to lose fat, eat just the least calories, that is, if you can lose fat by eating 2400 calories, why do you eat 2000?

Apart of this, base your diet on whole plant foods that are best associated with good health.

You do not give the importance it deserves to rest





Finally, we had rest and it is that together with food it cannot be ignored in an article of tips to improve or get out of stagnation.

It turns out that many more people than may seem neglect this aspect. We are talking about people who not only sleep little at night but also sleep poorly because one day they go to bed at one hour, another day to another and they spend the weekend sleeping. This is a huge mismatch in our circadian rhythms and the quality of our sleep can be compromised.

In this sense, chronifying a problem with our rest may imply not improving what we must improve in training. The stimulus that in a well-rested person may be optimal to improve, in the same person who rests poorly may be excessive.

