Many directors have joined in the criticism against superhero cinema since Martin Scorsese claimed they were not cinema during the promotional campaign for ‘The Irishman’. The last to do so was Jane campion, who called them loud and ridiculous, but now the actor Stellan skarsgard has wanted to make it clear that he does not believe that those films are the problem.

“I have nothing against superhero movies”

The actor recently seen in ‘Dune’ has given an interview to The Guardian in which he has not hesitated to review different aspects of his career, including superhero cinema, since he played Eric Selvig in various Marvel adventures. He could not be clearer in his explanations about why he thinks the problem is something else:

I have nothing against superhero movies. I’ve been to a couple of them and they definitely have a place. The problem is the system that allows eight people to control half of the world’s wealth increases the power of market forces, so that small, independent cinemas hardly exist beyond a few large cities. There are no distribution channels for mid-budget movies that have the best actors and the best scripts because they can’t spend three million dollars on a marketing campaign. When theaters give them a chance, they do it for a week, and if they don’t work in a week, they stay out.

In this regard, the case of ‘The Godfather’ stands out, which premiered in just 100 cinemas and grew little by little, somewhat currently impossible on a stage full of massive launches, well “people’s opinion doesn’t stand a chance anymore, and that’s sad“. The actor continues by emphasizing that we need Marvel movies, but also of another type:

I think we should have Marvel movies and more titles that are like roller coasters. We should also have other movies. That’s the sad part: when market forces come in, the studios start to be run by companies that don’t mind dealing with movies or toothpaste as long as they make their 10% profit. When AT&T took over Time Warner, they immediately told HBO to get lighter and more commercial. They had always made money, but not enough if you are an investor.

Skarsgard is right, but we must not forget that in the end the public is the sovereign and each one decides which movies to see at the cinema, which ones are expected to be seen at home, and which ones they just completely ignore …