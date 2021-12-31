Rosario Robles Berlanga, former secretary of Social Development (Sedesol) in the Enrique Peña Nieto government, is expected with a roast beef and plantains, since she could be released by a judge of the Federal Judicial Branch.

“If there is law in this country, today there is no other I have to hug my mother Rosario Robles Berlanga in my house,” says Mariana Moguel Robles.

The former legislator said she does not know if there is an arrest warrant against her mother for organized crime and unusual operations against her for the diversion of public resources during her public assignment.

“Today for me is a decisive day, because we are talking about the possible freedom for my mother and it is a decisive day for the justice of this country and of the thousands of men and women Rosaries, who face a system of corruption in the criminal justice, “he added.

The case of Rosario Robles will leave a precedent for Mexican society that we can trust the institutions and the rule of law, as well as honorable judges, explained Mariana Moguel.

He stated that neither Rosario Robles nor her lawyers have been notified of any other investigation folder, therefore I am not aware of an arrest warrant.

He added that several public officials are being intimidated to put a stop to our lawsuit for the manufacture of a false license.

