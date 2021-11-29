If a few days ago we saw how the camera that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would use leaked, now it is the turn of its two younger brothers. Everything indicates that Samsung will repeat play with the launch of the Galaxy S22 line and this year we will also see a normal model and a plus, phones that now see how their cameras are exposed.

A new leak that reveals the figures that the cameras of the telephones can show with which the Korean brand wants to command the assault on the high-end from 2022. Two smartphones that share a good part of the specifications also at the photographic level.

No secrets … naked

Image from Let’s Go Digital

Has been IceUniverse through your Twitter account the one in charge of unveiling the photographic benefits of two of the next models that Samsung will launch on the market. Two telephones that also happen to be one of those that arouse the most expectation.

三星 S22 （6.06 英寸） 和 S22 + （6.55 英寸） 相机 参数 ：

主 摄 ： 50MP 1 / 1.57 1um F1.8

长焦 ： 3X 10MP 1 / 3.94 1um F2.4

超 广角 ： 12MP 1 / 2.55 “1.4um F2.2

前 摄 ： 10MP 1 / 3.24 “1.22um F2.2 – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 29, 2021

The photographic modules of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series offered by IceUniverse reveals that these two models they will share a good part of the hardware. In this sense, the main lens will be 50 megapixels, with a 1 / 1.57-inch sensor with 1.0 µm pixels and an f / 1.8 aperture.

An evolution compared to the S21 and S21 +, which adopt a 12 megapixel main camera with a 1 / 1.76 inch sensor with 1.8 µm pixels. And although the difference may seem excessive, keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 series will use pixel grouping, so those 50 megapixels stay at 12.5 megapixels and the effective pixel size will be 2.0 µm.

For its part, the telephoto lens will have an optical zoom with 3x magnification, on a 1 / 3.94-inch 10-megapixel sensor, 1.0 µm pixels and f / 2.4 aperture.

Together with both, the brand adopts in the ultra wide angle camera a 12 megapixel sensor, 1 / 2.55 inches, f / 2.2 aperture and 1.4 µm pixels. This results in a sensor traced to the current Galaxy S21 series.

Regarding the front camera, this will be the same as the one used in the S21 and S21 + range. It adopts a 10-megapixel lens with f / 2.2 aperture, a 1 / 3.24-inch, 1.22µm sensor.

Remember that of these two models we already know what its appearance may be, thanks to some leaked photos. Models that would adopt the powerful Exynos 2200 or the Snapdragon 898.

If we pay attention to the rumor mill, the indications suggest that we will see Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S22 in an upcoming Unpacked With a date that is around the end of January or the beginning of February to then show off the entire arsenal at MWC 2022 in Barcelona.

Via | GSM Arena

Images | Let’s Go Digital