I already said it Rudy rucker, mathematician and forerunner of Cyberpunk: “The only way to know in detail the weather that can be done tomorrow is to wait 24 hours and see what really happens.” Simultaneously, that we cannot know what will happen is not a sine quan non condition for events to be nothing more than a succession of causes and effects perfectly governed by inflexible laws.

The only thing that happens is that we are not able to decipher all the laws (especially, also, because we are part of the system itself and we should recursively predict ourselves at the same time that we are trying to predict ourselves.





A theological question

Ask if the universe is deterministic or not has a halo, above all, theological, rather than scientific. It is like asking if there is a god. It is a question that does not contribute anything and cannot be solved in any way, so it is the kind of question that I think should not be asked. Unless you want to get out of Plato’s cave for a while and play a bit.

In that case, I am a strong determinist. In other words, I consider that there is a long chain of deterministic causes that is what inexorably leads to everything that happens, including what I do or what I think, including what I am telling you now. I am part of the chain because we have no proof to think otherwise. That is to say, it seems quite absurd to think that the atoms of all the matter in the universe are one thing but my atoms are quite another, the ones that make up me, my brain or my Self.

Without counting on other determinisms

As if that were not enough, there is psychological determinism, sociological determinism, biological determinism. All these determinisms are more or less soft, more or less strong, more or less subject to our control.

And, above all, there is physical determinism, which can only be strong, untouchable, because it is described by inflexible laws. It’s a bit like the definition it does Ambroce Bierce from the word “Pray” in your devil’s dictionary: Ask that the laws of the universe be annulled for the benefit of a single applicant.

Free will then would be just a congitive illusion. Thinking that the movement of a hand could be caused (out of nowhere) by a conscious desire does not make sense. This movement, in fact, is part of much broader processes connected to each other. If I make a decision or act based on a reason or foundation, I am conditioned by that reason or foundation. But if my decision is unfounded, then it is arbitrary. How can free will be arbitrary? In such a case, being a slave to determinism sounds no worse than being a slave to arbitrariness.

And the quantum?

Quantum mechanics only tells us that, given the very fabric of the universe, and that we are part of it, we cannot observe or predict the system with infinite accuracy, because then we should calculate ourselves. What quantum tells us is that we can only establish probabilities for certain phenomena, in this case, that occur at the microscopic level. But that does not mean that the universe is not deterministic, is not governed by inflexible laws, what follows is that we do not have tools to know these laws without influencing them.

But all this doesn’t matter, it’s just a “we’re out of Plato’s cave” debate. Actually, we all live inside and are doing very well most of the time. In other words, we are so programmed to believe in free will, that pretending not to believe in him to see that immoral behavior increases, for example, is difficult.





For now, we can only speculate about it, as does the science fiction novelist Ted chiang in one of the stories included in his new anthology, Exhalation, entitled: What is expected of us. In it comes a device called Pronostic. A remote control with a button and a red light. We are guaranteed that whenever we try to press the button, a fraction of a second before, the red light will come on. Because the command accesses the calculation of powerful quantum computers that take the entire universe into account. Including our desire to push the button.

At the end, the story describes how a large part of the population reacts when it is scientifically discovered, in an unappealable way, that free will does not exist and everything is determined: adopting an akinetic silence, a kind of deep apathy, because everything is meaningless. At the end of the day, the purpose of life probably does not make sense: not even the question does, as you can see in the following video: