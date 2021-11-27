The president of the Senate Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), Ricardo Monreal, pointed out that if Morena closes down and imposes a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, by excluding other candidates, he runs the risk of losing.

“If Morena and his allies walk in unity, there is no way they will win us, we will ratify the triumph of 2018, but if Morena closes, excludes and imposes there is a risk of losing the course and losing the election”, declared the senator by participating in a conversation with students from Nuevo León.

Monreal, who has expressed his interest in being a presidential candidate, pointed out that he does not accept the polls to choose the contender and recalled that the party arose from the weariness of the imposition of other parties, such as the PRI.

He commented that, on the other hand, if in an internal process with clear rules and he is defeated, he will accept it.

“In the party, I am going to insist that the time has come to innovate the methods of selecting candidates and selecting leaders (…) I do not accept polls as the sole method of selecting candidates and I say this with respect to the president, I don’t want to confront him, ”he said, referring to Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself having supported the polls.

Regarding the rumors that he could be approaching the Citizen Movement to be the presidential candidate of said party by 2024, the legislator commented that the opposition parties have their own candidates and militants who aspire to succeed López Obrador.

“(The opposition parties) don’t need an outsider. I am not offered nor do I try to displace anyone who has merits in their parties. I want to fight in Morena and I am going to win the good way, with the militancy of Morena, because I am the founder of Morena ”, he commented.

