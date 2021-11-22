A few weeks ago I was telling you — very well — about ‘Dr. Brain ‘, the first South Korean Apple TV + production based on Hongjacga’s eponymous Webtoon. Now, after having had the opportunity to chat with part of his team, I bring you a series of interviews divided into two installments —Here you have the other one— in which to discover more details about the series and its creation.

On this occasion, you can listen to its leading actor Lee Sun-kyun, who conquered the West with his work on Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasites’, and the duo of performers made up of Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won; whom we have seen in my beloved ‘Crash Landing on You’ and in that marvel of a thriller titled ‘A Hard Day’ respectively.

Interview with Lee Sun-kyun