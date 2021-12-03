With the arrival of Christmas it is more than likely that the use of Bizum will increase. To settle accounts at business meals, to buy a joint gift or to make a gift in the form of Bizum so that your friend or relative can buy what they need and like more. But what happens when we change our phone number? Is it possible that the money reaches someone else?
The use of Bizum has been standardized in our country as a fast, simple and secure way to send money to another person simply by knowing their phone number. As we have already commented previously, we must be relatively careful when we send a Bizum to a person we do not know because, if we are victims of a scam, or we simply get confused in the phone number, there is no way to cancel that Bizum. On the other hand, if we decide to change the phone number, we must bear in mind that we must follow a series of steps so that the money you want to send us reaches someone else.
Notify your bank
When you change your phone number, the old number continues to exist and Bizum will continue to link to that number. To solve this situation, a call your bank. Therefore, if you are about to make a change to your phone number, the first thing you will have to do is notify the bank with which you have registered your phone number. It may even be better to process the cancellation of Bizum to prevent your phone number from being active until you notify your bank of the number change. Once this procedure has been carried out, the bank will take care of the pertinent steps to update your mobile phone number.
What if I change bank?
In the case of having changed the bank, the procedure is much simpler still since the bank itself will be in charge of notifying Bizum of the cancellation. In this case the unsubscribe process may take a couple of days to processTherefore, if you are going to change banks, it is also advisable to process the cancellation of Bizum in advance. In this way, registering with the new entity will be done instantly.
If you have unsubscribed from your bank without unsubscribing from Bizum before, don’t panic. First of all, if you have become a client of a new bank and have not canceled Bizum, when you want to register the system will not leave you because the registration in your old bank is still in force. The solution is simple, all you have to do is contact your old bank so that they can cancel the Bizum service and be able to register it in the new chosen entity.
Therefore, before changing your mobile phone number or bank, keep in mind to carry out these procedures so that everything works correctly and you do not have any kind of problem or scare when using Bizum.