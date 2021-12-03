The use of Bizum has been standardized in our country as a fast, simple and secure way to send money to another person simply by knowing their phone number. As we have already commented previously, we must be relatively careful when we send a Bizum to a person we do not know because, if we are victims of a scam, or we simply get confused in the phone number, there is no way to cancel that Bizum. On the other hand, if we decide to change the phone number, we must bear in mind that we must follow a series of steps so that the money you want to send us reaches someone else.

Notify your bank

When you change your phone number, the old number continues to exist and Bizum will continue to link to that number. To solve this situation, a call your bank. Therefore, if you are about to make a change to your phone number, the first thing you will have to do is notify the bank with which you have registered your phone number. It may even be better to process the cancellation of Bizum to prevent your phone number from being active until you notify your bank of the number change. Once this procedure has been carried out, the bank will take care of the pertinent steps to update your mobile phone number.