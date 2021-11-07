Tonight, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will face the American Caleb Plant.

In addition to setting a sales record, in case of winning, it would make history in the Latin American box.

Today, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is one of the most important boxing figures, called by Mike Tyson as the best of his generation.

Tonight will take place the long awaited and announced fight between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and the American Caleb Plant.

It is no secret that Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is one of the most important boxers of the moment; Mike Tyson has even called him “the best boxer of his generation”, but, beyond what could be merely superficial, the truth is that the Mexican is a machine to generate money.

His fight this Saturday against Caleb Plant has generated great anticipation and, above all, great income at the box office.

Record of “Canelo” for his fight against Caleb Plant

To mention an example, tickets to see the fight have been sold for between 1,250 and 5,000 dollars, between 25 and just over 100,000 Mexican pesos; However, that is not all, since in resale they are sold for 7 and up to 40 thousand dollars, which in Mexican pesos translates into 150 thousand and 800 thousand pesos.

Now, it is said that just for the fact of fighting, the Mexicans will take us 40 million dollars into their pocket, not counting the income generated through the payment per event, of which it is estimated that the “Canelo” add up to $ 140 million, four times what he made during his last fight against Billy Joe Saunders.

Of course, despite not being a boxer who fights all year, we are talking about one of the most profitable athletes today, a kind of superstar who breaks sales in any ring, but, in addition to the millions that he will pocket tonight, There is another aspect to highlight.

And, in his fight against Caleb Plant he will be exhibiting his triple super middleweight championship of the Council, the Organization and the World Association, and his appointment with the American could set a new record for “Canelo”.

In case of snatching the title from Plant, Saúl Álvarez would be the first Latin American boxer to hold the fourth crown in the same category. So, in that sense, it is a historical appointment that will have an impact on its own image for the future.

What generates the “Canelo”

Without a doubt, this weekend will be of great activity for Mexican sports. First, today, with “Canelo” trying to achieve a fact that would mark a watershed in his career.

On the other hand, Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who will take to the track tomorrow for the Mexican Grand Prix, but in the last 24 hours, the trends are being set by the boxer and is, so far, the most searched both in networks and elsewhere.

Let us remember that boxing is the second most popular sport in Mexico, only below the power of soccer, while motor racing does not even appear in the Top 5.

So, for “Canelo”, today’s fight could mean a repositioning in a sport that he already dominates and that, in terms of branding, would place him in a place that only the biggest share.

