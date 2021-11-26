The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to rapidly adopt new technological processes to strengthen their trade and such has been achieved for 20 months that today, companies that have not yet transitioned to a digital evolution are condemned to die.

“Companies should not fear digital evolution and bet on transition,” emphasized Aldo Zerecero, Vice President of Sales for VTEX in Mexico and Central America, who participated in the Digital Transformation Trends panel of the Forbes CIO’s Forum: Geniuses of Transformation Digital 2021.

“The digital transformation has arrived, the pandemic expedited the adoption of digital transformation, but if we are not willing to make changes in processes, we are destined to die,” he warned.

During the forum, experts from the technology sector considered that one of the challenges and trends of digital transformation for business organizations will be to revolutionize their processes and create new negotiation schemes.

Aldo Zerecero pointed out that the pandemic brought with it a massive migration of companies to digital commerce, which is why the technological gap advanced in 20 months, a change that takes about a decade.

“The issue of the pandemic accelerated digital commerce in Mexico, Latin America and in the world due to the closure of businesses but what we see is that it is here to stay,” he added.

“Companies could not wait months to set up ecommerce, but in months and today they seek to evolve in these business issues not only in retail, but rather in large companies that seek to integrate into a platform and its value chain ”.

For example, Luis Vejar, Relational Commercial Director of Lenovo Mexico, commented that the technological and data analysis irruption will allow various sectors, such as banking and education, to have a greater impact on the offer of services.

He indicated that using technologies in the cloud, facial recognition and even augmented reality can mean attracting customers and reducing costs for small and large corporations.

“The field of action in terms of digital transformation is vast. For example, Lenovo today have virtual and augmented reality solutions, and on the other hand, great situations for the education sector ”, Vejar highlighted.

Meanwhile, Héctor Nava, general director of Totalplay Empresarial, said that in order to achieve a successful digital transformation, organizations must explore new business models and this entails the need for information technology providers to guarantee the connectivity of their clients.

He commented that Totalplay has had exponential growth in the internet market thanks to the deployment of fiber optics and with new broadband frequencies that will ultimately be an area of ​​opportunity for large, medium and small entrepreneurs breaking into digital commerce.

“At Totalplay we have a dizzying growth in the market, places where only cable arrived, fiber now arrives, there are technologies in bandwidth banks and carry other types of capabilities,” Nava said.

Similarly, in the face of the post-pandemic economy, the manager anticipated that one of the great challenges for technology service providers will be to guarantee security in the cloud and the network.

