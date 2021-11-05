Czech Pérez will run this Sunday in the F1, an event that has become a must for thousands of fans of adrenaline and speed, where all kinds of activations are expected from brands, as announced by the restaurant Fisher’s, only that its dynamics could turn into a chaotic action.

These types of actions designed for current events remind us of the challenge that exists in the market to be able to create promotions based on which it is possible to stand out from the consumer and, most importantly, to do so strategically.

An unusual promotion

Manolo Ablanedo, Director of Communication and Marketing at Fisher’s Group, has published a bold message in which he has committed the group of restaurants specializing in seafood and fish, so that in the event that Pérez wins the F1 race this Sunday, pay the bill of the diners who come to see the transmission of the race in branches of the chain.

The manager’s promise has been made from the track at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and has become a great example of how to bring a brand to the trend of the race.

Now read: