A few weeks ago the channel 64 Bit he surprised us with a currado demake from the last God of War as if it were a game from the first PlayStation. The result? A beautiful RPG inspired by Breath of Fire IV that we wish was real.

Today is another retro reinterpretation, in this case about BioShock Infinite and as if it were a game from the mythical Super nintendo. And logically here you have to necessarily change gender and perspective, taking as a reference in this case the fearsome Clock Tower along with the adventures of Indiana Jones.

The result is not so spectacular (apart from that it takes time to show his cards), but it gives us a rough idea of ​​what this jewel from Irrational Games would have looked like in the time of the Brain of the Beast. It is evident that the impact would not have been the same, especially because of what the first BioShock supposed before when we entered Rapture … Because of the collection it still seems the best by far.

On the other hand, the creator of Neversong reinterpreted this classic not long ago as if it were a game of scroll side in two dimensions. And here we continue to stay with the original. For a reason, the BioShock saga is one of our favorites and it is impossible to imagine it otherwise, because it would lose all its magic, don’t you think?