That Begoña Vargas is an icon of style is a mega official fact. The famous one peta it with each one of her looks, either in the red carpet or in his day day. Your choices beauty they do not escape us either, because as soon as he has the eyeliner prettier like the nails that are most requested at nail-artists this autumn.





We are talking about that light pink manicure that seems very minimalist but it is not. Because when the enamel dries we fill it with little black dots to create those polka dot nails that are repeated so much on Instagram and that now Begoña Vargas also has.

This is how she herself taught them in her stories from Instagram, almond shaped but long to make the hands more refined and sophisticated. You have used the Gel-X extensions to create a work of art (because it has no other name) than the celeb It has been done in Malabernard, one of the most fashionable nail salons in Madrid.





This polka dot manicure has become very famous and is mega easy to do at home. There are those who bet on basic enamels and a pair of polka dots on a finger to make a difference. And there are those who, like Begoña Vargas, prefer put dots all over her nails and thus get them to be the coolest of the fall.

Photos | @_beeegoo.