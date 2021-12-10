The tortería “Tortas Lokas y Kalientes” has promised that it will give away 300 cakes to fans in the event that Atlas is the champion of Mexican soccer.

Today begins the final of the MX League between León and Atlas, which are going in their first leg to be played on the field of the feline team.

It has been 70 years since Atlas won their first and only championship and just over 20 years since the rojinegro team played a final of the Mexican tournament, losing agonizingly against José Saturnino Cardozo’s Toluca.

In that game, for many, Atlas ended up being the champion without a crown, winning the sympathy of the fans for his style of play and because, in terms of football, it is a team that marked an era.

It took many years, more than 20, for Atlas to return to step on the stage of the Mexican soccer final and today, finally, they will face Club León in the first leg.

Thus, through their social networks, the Lokas and Kalientes Tortería, located in the San Juan de Dios Market, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, is launching an exclusive promotion for red and black fans.

According to the video they shared on their Facebook account, the idea is that next Monday, the day after the return final, Atlas fans will celebrate the title at local 1182-B of Mercado San Juan de Dios. of the club, as 300 toras will be given to 300 athletic supporters (one per fan).

“This is like Halley’s Comet: every 70 years it occurs,” they say in the video that was uploaded to Facebook and that, so far, has had more than 120 reactions.

Without a doubt, there is a great stir in the fact that Atlas has reached a new final in Mexican soccer; It is cause for celebration, because, as we have already mentioned, for many, that final of the Summer 99 Tournament was the champions without a crown.

