With the Spider-Verse in full swing thanks to No Way Home, it has transpired that Anya Taylor-Joy would be the new Black Cat, that’s how she would look according to the fan arts.

According to the Giant Freakin Robot site, they have information “from one of our trusted sources”, which ensures that Marvel and Sony are looking for Anya Taylor-Joy to give life to the thief Black Cat.

In the note we can read: “Our source says that Sony wants Anya Taylor-Joy to star as Felicia Hardy, also known as Black Cat, in a solo movie of the character. With the enormous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it appears that Sony wants to move as many of the Spider-Man-adjacent properties forward as soon as possible. They have been trying to bring a Black Cat project to the big screen for many years, including a team movie with Silver Sable. Nothing has ever been manifested, but with the Spider-Man universe on the rise, it seems like the wheels are really starting to move… And Anya Taylor-Joy would certainly make a fantastic image as Black Cat. “

Can you imagine her next to Tom Holland? They would be the perfect couple. She has proven to be an excellent actress in addition to not being a stranger to the superhero field, having brought Magik from the New Mutants to the screen. And soon we’ll see her as Furiosa in the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

With Anya Taylor-Joy as Black Cat, What will happen to Felicity Jones?

On the other hand, it was recently reported that a Black Cat project was in development, which could be the same one that is also being talked about now. However, on that occasion in That Hashtag Show, the name of Felicity Jones was used to repeat the role of Felicia Hardy with which we saw her in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, only that in that film saga she did not manage to wear the costume of spandex.

Has Sony changed its mind and is looking for an actress who is in the spotlight right now? Will Felicity be the Black Cat from the Andrew Garfield universe and Anya from the MCU? Nothing is clear yet.

This is what Anya Taylor-Joy would look like as Black Cat

As always happens in these cases, before we no longer know the official image, or even the confirmation of this or that cast, the conceptual artists go one step before and let us see how the actors dressed in the skin of heroes could look. and villains from the comics. On this occasion, the conceptual artist Delar He was one of the first to show us a possible transformation of Anya Taylor-Joy as Black Cat. And how could he not be, if he seems to be in love with the actress (take a look at his Instagram account and check it out).

Anyway, without more to say, we leave you with this graphic approach to a new Felicia Hardy:

Source: Giant Freakin Robot

The adventures of Black Cat await you in our online store with:

Marvel Basics – Black Cat: Grand Theft Marvel

Black Cat is back!

Felicia Hardy has a predilection for the finer things in life and a series of skills that allow her to enter any mansion, vault or museum to… Acquire them. Felicia flees from the Thieves Guild and its leader, Odessa Drake.

Prepare for intense robberies, thrilling chases, and narrative twists that will keep you glued to your seat! Black Cat prides itself on being able to infiltrate anywhere, but… Does that include the Sanctum Sanctorum from Doctor Strange? In a magical place where taking the wrong path can lead to death and her team as well, it will take a ridiculous amount of luck just to get out of there alive, but escaping with the loot will be even more difficult!

Collect Black Cat (2019) # 1-5

