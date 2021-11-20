The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, affirmed that if President Andrés Manuel López Obrador requires his departure as head of the agency, he would do so tomorrow.

After attending an event in Acapulco, Guerrero, where the Ministry of Health recently moved, the official indicated that his order is valid until 2024.

“In principle, I am perhaps the least stable here, I will be there for three years, but if the president says that until tomorrow, then I am leaving today and forward,” said Alcocer when participating in the closing of the International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention in Peacebuilding.

This morning it was reported in a newspaper column that the official had given his resignation to the federal president.

And it is that a week ago, when he was on tour in Colima, President López Obrador reproached the Secretary of Health that there is still a shortage of medicines, for which he demanded that he put an end to this problem and not give any more excuses.

A day after this scolding, the head of the federal Executive apologized to Alcocer and confirmed his confidence in the management at the head of the federal agency, but urged him again to solve the problem of drug distribution.

“If I know about the honor, it is the honor of being with you, these words, this small assignment that these organizers have given me. It is necessary to say about self-reflection and seek that after these we do not have a catharsis, but rather (see) where we continue, why we continue and in what we could do better, the task is very complicated ”, said Alcocer.

For his part, the spokesman for the Presidency, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, described the statements about the resignation of the Secretary of Health as rumors.

