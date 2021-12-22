The actor Idris Elba who played Heimdall in the Marvel Studios films is preparing his return to the MCU

As in the comics, in the films based on them things can always change and deaths are not always permanent, as we have seen in Spider-Man: No way home. Now, with the introduction of the Multiverse, Marvel Studios characters can always return if necessary. Such is the case Giant Freakin Robot has revealed that according to reliable and proven sources all Idris Elba would be in negotiations to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the deal seems to be basically done. So Heimdall will return despite having lost his life in Avengers: Infinity War.

However, these sources were not clear when his return could happen, but we do know that it will arrive in July of next year, Thor: Love and Thunder. Could it be in this movie as a flashback to the past of the god of thunder? The filming of the film ended a few months ago, but the actor is still part of the next re-shoots of the film.

Idris Elba played Heimdall, the Asgardian guard of the Bifrost Bridge for the first time in Thor 2011 and later reprized the role in The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok and finally in Avengers: Infinity War. It was in this movie where his character lost his life while protecting the remaining Asgardians from Thanos and used his remaining power to send Bruce Banner / Hulk back to Earth to warn them of the arrival of the mad titan.

Idris Elba has been hinting that while he appears to be done with Marvel Studios, that was not the case. In an interview with Entertainment tonight, mentioned that Heimdall “it still remains” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And how can a character die and come back to life? While we do not know how they will do it, there are several possibilities. For starters, there is the Multiverse that began to function during the events of Loki. We could see Tom Hiddleston’s character meeting Heimdall in the next season of the show. The Multiverse opens up the possibility of a different version of the character in another timeline, and even lending his voice to the character in the animated series What if…? Also, it is not that Heimdall is strictly human, perhaps he was simply badly injured when Thanos stabbed him and we believed him dead when he was not. Whichever path they choose, it will surely make sense in the context of how Marvel is handling its characters.

As for Idris Elba, he has a couple of super productions to be released. Will lend its voice to Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic 2 and will also star Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller with Tilda Swinton.

Would you like to see Heimdall again? Leave us your comment.