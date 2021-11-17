Oncology.mx .-Myelofibrosis (MF) is a bone marrow cancer, characterized by an enlarged spleen and progressive anemia, is a low frequency disease.

One of the most severe complications presented by patients is splenomegaly (an enlarged spleen), which usually causes a deterioration in their quality of life.

Other symptoms that come to present are: severe fatigue, abdominal discomfort, muscle and bone pain, dizziness as well as excessive night sweats. In the event of any discomfort, it is necessary to consult a doctor to assess the state of health.

Myelofibrosis is a disease that can take from six months to three years to be diagnosed, it can progress, and the patient can be very deteriorated clinically when it is diagnosed.

The WHO established in 2016 a series of criteria or factors to take into account, at the time of diagnosis, among which it considers the bone marrow biopsy, blood alterations and the presence of three recently discovered mutations that explain the disease (JAK , CALR and MPL), genetic mutations, among others.

The main criterion is the study of the bone marrow, which is carried out through a biopsy, a small sample of 1 centimeter bone tissue to send to a hematopathology laboratory, and through it the degree of fibrosis within the bone marrow is identified.

If left untreated it can lead to serious complications such as leukemia and eventually, death. If diagnosed and treated promptly, the patient’s quality of life improves, spleen size is reduced, and survival is prolonged if treated with targeted therapy.

In public health institutions are generally available: Hydroxyurea, Thalidomide and Prednisone. On the other hand, there are targeted therapies, for example, JAK inhibitors. To receive the appropriate treatment, according to the health status of each patient, it is important to go to a specialist and follow their recommendations.

