The Simpsons tried it in the cinema in 2007. However, given the great success of the production, another film installment is already being considered.

Fox, one of the most famous film companies of all time, completely changed its brand after its acquisition by Disney. After the business, the name of Star and came to the world of streaming. One of the most important franchises of the production company, The Simpson, accompany the study through the modifications.

Despite having already 32 seasons and decades on the air, everything is still valid inside the universe created by Matt Groening. The showrunner of this, the most popular animated show of all time, Al Jean, confirmed that due to fame, another film could be made about it.

The producer referred to the plans around that idea. In addition, a lot was mentioned about the evolution of the serial throughout history.

“We are cursed by the high ratings. We are still on the air as a television show and that takes a long time. I worked on the (first) movie at the same time as the show, and it almost killed the animators. But we have an idea, it’s just that we are waiting to see how the atmosphere is. Do we want to do it as a streamer? On cinemas? Animation has been the slowest to return to theaters, but now that (children) ages five and up are getting vaccinated (in the United States), business could resume.”Mentioned the creative.

“We are in wait and see what happens. But there is definitely a germ of something there”, He concluded.

Now, there is no date or information related to the project. However, due to the producer’s statements, it could be that the project reaches Star +, instead of being in theaters. We will have to wait for more details about it.

Source: NME