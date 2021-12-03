We admit it: we are somewhat of a Christmas elf and this is our favorite time of year (if we put aside Halloween and the desired summer, which we also love). The last weeks of December and the new year are times to be at home with our loved ones and nothing better than adapt the decoration of our home to these special dates. No matter what budget you have or if you are more or less handyman, on Pinterest we find ideas for all tastes.

This year the tree is dressed in gold

The Christmas tree is the piece that best symbolizes this time of year. Most of us place it in the living room, since it is usually the largest room in the house. In addition, it offers warmth and is beautiful as a background in family prints. This 2021 we propose to dress it in golden tones, both with garlands and with “gold” balls. The result? Elegant and sophisticated.

Christmas balls offer a lot of play

Traditionally decorative balls have been meant to cover our trees, but on Pinterest we found that they can be elements of ten to place on the coffee table in the living room. Especially if we play with festive colors like silver or gold. In this way, the small furniture becomes an active piece of our Christmas decoration.





Craft lovers can make dried orange at home

Doing crafts this bridge can be a great plan, both alone and as a family. An example that we discovered on Pinterest is the dried orange. It is very simple to do at home and it is a suitable activity for children. The effect is original and cozy. We can place these pieces in the form of a garland, as a decorative element on the Christmas table or they can be hung from doors or windows.

If you have a minimalist soul, there is also a suitable decoration for you

Although we are passionate about decorating our home at Christmas with intense colors such as red and with a thousand and one decorative elements typical of these dates, simple and minimalist decorations can also be dressed up. To do it, nothing better than opting for a slightly loaded tree, some golden chandeliers and natural applications in strategic areas. We would also add a light garland that is discreet.

Place the candles in original ways

Candles play a fundamental role in decoration to build a comfortable, warm and homely environment. Beyond choosing aromas that are typical of this time, such as cinnamon, orange or woody touches, we can play to place the candles mini inside glasses of water or on top of decorative salt in mason jars.

