The Weta Digital program, which created the characters of the Planet of the Apes and the Lord of the Rings, changes hands and, according to its buyers, will be in the cloud to be used by creators of special effects around the world .

The visual effects software can be used both in the world of cinema and in the advertising industry.

The company acquiring the rights is Unity Software, a 3D game development platform, which will invest $ 1.62 billion in the technology division of Peter Jackson’s New Zealand-based company.

The deal promises to make the tools that were used to spawn Gollum for Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” and Caesar for “Planet of the Apes” available to creators around the world, plus hundreds of others. of characters and settings from a host of other movies.

The idea of ​​Unity, according to Variety, is to make these Weta Digital tools available to creators through a cloud-based workflow, with service software pricing.

Pursuant to the purchase agreement, Unity Software will obtain the Weta Digital suite of VFX tools and technology and its team of 270 engineers, who will join Unity’s Create Solutions division.

Weta Digital has developed characters and settings for “Avatar”, “Black Widow”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Lord of the Rings”, “Planet of the Apes” and “Wonder Woman”, among many other films and series .

This development will make the tools that were used for these TV and film hits available to creators outside the limits of Hollywood, which, according to Unity, will lead to a new generation of 3D content, in real time and ideal for the metaverse.

Under the terms of the agreement, Weta Digital’s animation and visual effects teams will continue to exist as a separate company, WetaFX, which is expected to become Unity’s largest customer in the entertainment and media space. WetaFX, with more than 1,600 employees, will remain majority-owned by Jackson and led by CEO Prem Akkaraju.

Unity’s share price fell more than 8% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company announced the deal with Weta Digital and reported third-quarter 2021 financial results.

Weta Digital previously evaluated the commercialization of the tools on its own, but concluded that selling the technology assets to Unity, with its large scale and cloud-oriented strategy, was the best way to bring them to market.

The arrival to the cloud of the first level effects developments of Weta Digital will not necessarily be used for movies and series, the advertising world will also be able to make use of this kind of software.