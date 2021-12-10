In addition to toys full of colors, lights and sounds, the smallest of the house can be give practical decorative gifts with what to create beautiful, relaxing surroundings that can also be actively enjoyed.

The new line of Kave Home for the little ones adapts to their growth and is perfect for making children’s rooms a safe environment, playful as well as tender when growing up very happy. So for those ages when they still can’t fill out their own letter to the Magi, these decorative gifts to interact with have the great advantage that they will delight the popes.





They are articles to design evolving rooms and not silly because it is intended for children, does not mean that they cannot be elegant.

Among the most prominent accessories or deco details of Kave Home are:

Mini Ridley table lamp





Inspired by the Basket lamp (an icon of design), the little ones can enjoy this version that offers many of its advantages as it is easily transportable, difficult to break and its intensity can be regulated (for kids who want some night light). This is the model of mini Ridley lamp. The children will enjoy taking it and taking it wherever it is needed.

Ridley table lamp in polyethylene and beech wood for 59.99 euros

Tipi Miris





You only need one type to create a magical corner in the children’s bedroom so that the little ones let their imagination run wild, whether in the form of a hideaway, the setting of a story about Indians and cowboys or a place to read and play. This Miris teepee model is made of cotton.

Tipi Miris 100% multicolored cotton and solid pine wood legs for 74.99 euros

Indalina bedding set





Bedding doesn’t have to be princesses or superheroes. It also doesn’t have to be boring. The Indalina gingham collection is designed to add style and trend to the bedroom and is also made from organic cotton to ensure maximum comfort.

Indalina set duvet cover, bottom and pillowcase 100% cotton GOTS squares 70 x 140 cm 70.99 euros

Leshy frame





Learning shapes and colors has never been so much fun. The Leshly painting collection is designed by the Kave Home team to enhance the creativity of the little ones.

Multicolored Leshy painting 110 x 25 cm

Llaru cushion cover





A 100% cotton cushion that, thanks to its pattern and color combination, is ideal to turn an interior into the best place to play where imagination flies.

Llaru cushion cover 100% cotton mushrooms green 30 x 50 cm 9.99 euros

Acsa set of 2 baskets





Storage can also be pretty and decorative. With the Acsa cotton baskets, you will achieve a natural look, maintaining order and style.

Acsa set of 2 white cotton baskets 39.99 euros

Enrica pouf





Mario’s favorite, Luigi … and any kid’s! The Enrica mushroom-shaped pouf is designed to add an original touch to the room. Decorating, playing and learning can go hand in hand.

Enrica pouf with white mushroom shape 30 cm in diameter 69.99 euros

Daiana round rug





The Daiana rug is a design by the Kave Home team thought to add a fun, original and colorful touch to your little one’s room. It is sustainable and perfect so you can have fun playing on it.

Daiana round beige and multicolored cotton rug 120 cm in diameter for 39.99 euros

Agapita Mat





For the most earthquake-ridden children, this folding mat is ideal and offers a million possibilities. Agapita is designed to enhance your child’s creativity, you can place it wherever you go to get comfortable and play without hurting yourself.

Agapita baby mattress in organic cotton (GOTS) multicolor 60 x 160 cm 69.99 euros

Kids Essence set of air freshener in sticks and scent bag





And finally. A more classic gift, a fragrance so you don’t forget any detail. Roses, iris, agave, musk and a clear protagonist: orange blossom. Kids Essence is the perfect fragrance to accompany the little ones on their first adventures. And it is included in a very ideal gift set.

Kids Essence set of air freshener in sticks 50 ml and aromatic bag 22.99 euros

