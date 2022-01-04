In addition, technical assistance will be provided to more than 400 beekeepers from 14 locations in Yucatán, suppliers of Naturasol and Miel Mex, which will benefit 11,500 hives, affected by floods and droughts as a result of climate change, thus helping to conserve and restore biodiversity. region of.

A climate resilience investment plan will also be developed for producers affected by the 2020 floods, and a gender component is included, since 20% of beneficiary beekeepers are women.

“The support plan also includes developing a more efficient management of bee pests and diseases, genetic improvement and, in general, a comprehensive and sustainable management of the hive, accompanied by a culture of prevention and care of the hives. in the event of adverse weather events, ”the statement reads.

“Our 2025 Vision creates a critical path that allows us to design and implement innovative financing tools to help build climate-resilient economies and achieve sustainable and inclusive growth,” said Ernesto Stein, IDB Group Representative in Mexico.

The investments will allow indicators such as performance and profitability to have an increase in productivity for family businesses and for the rest of the actors in the honey value chain; as well as the pollination work carried out by bees for both crops and ecosystems in the area.

“This operation is expected to contribute to three Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations: Zero hunger, Decent work and economic growth and Partnerships to achieve the goals,” the statement concludes.