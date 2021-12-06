ICO had in 1998 a concept video made on the first PlayStation: the graphics don’t matter, it still gives off magic

If the works of Fumito Ueda have been characterized by something, it has been for their ability to create timeless titles, set in unique fantasy worlds and with stories that really move. Shadow of the Colossus is the pinnacle of his career for many, but there was a game before him that changed everything.

ICO came to PS2 in 2001, with very little time to live for Sony’s console on the market. That is why the first sketches and initial development began to take place in the PSOne and today genDESIGN has unveiled unreleased footage of the first concept of the adventures of Ico and Yorda.

“It was created around 1998 to share the concept of the game with the development team. This video was a breakthrough for the team, the light at the end of the tunnel, when the staff, including [el director Fumito] Ueda, I was groping in the dark, not knowing what kind of game ICO would become, “they explain from the study.

The CGI and gameplay scenes are made with the first PlayStation and you can see clear differences with respect to the final product. The most obvious is about the appearance of Yorda, which looks very different and even at some point we can see that it has horns.

We can also appreciate common animations, such as scaling or moving objects. The truth is that already in those beginnings it seems that the idea that both protagonists had to collaborate with each other to escape of the confinement in which they were.

