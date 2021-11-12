iCloud is updated for Windows with new features including a password generator, file support ProRaw and ProRes from Apple, we tell you about the news.

The new app update Apple iCloud for Windows releases a password generator and support for photo and video formats Apple ProRaw and ProRes for cloud storage.

The update also adds the ability for participants to a shared file or folder from iCloud Drive add or remove other users.

The new password generator makes the keychain Apple iCloud become a much more accessible cross-platform password manager.

With the update, users can now generate passwords and keep them in sync across multiple devices. This feature is very important because it allows iCloud for Windows include the same password generation technology as Manzana use on your own devices and applications.

With this, the users of Windows iCloud now have access to basic password management functions when away from their device Manzana and working on your Windows device.

Regarding compatibility with ProRes and ProRaw it is very useful since it is present in the last iPhones, so users can now use both formats.