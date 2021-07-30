iCarly arrives at Paramount + today

The new season of icarly arrived at Paramount + last June. However, fans of this series in Latin America did not have access to the long-awaited series at the time. Fortunately, it has been revealed that this production will finally be available on the streaming platform in our region… today.

That’s right, through a trailer, it has been confirmed that icarly 2021 will arrive at Paramount + in Latin America on July 30. Recall that in 2012 the last episode of the series was released on Nickelodeon. However, in 2020 plans were announced to bring back Miranda Cosgrove in the title role, and offer a new season.

There are currently 13 episodes of the new season of icarly available, which retain the essence of the original program, but with a series of modern touches. Along with this, a second season of this comeback is already in development, which will begin filming this year in Los Angeles, California, with Cosgrove as one of the executive producers.

icarly is now available at Paramount + in Latin America. In related topics, Miranda Cosgrove talks about Sam’s absence from the new series.

Via: Paramount +

